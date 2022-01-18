 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burlington knocks out victory on Muscatine 77-66
Burlington grabbed a 77-66 victory at the expense of Muscatine in Iowa boys basketball action on January 18.

The Grayhounds made the first move by forging a 9-6 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.

The Grayhounds fought to a 38-25 intermission margin at the Muskies' expense.

The Grayhounds and the Muskies were engaged in a giant affair at 67-42 as the fourth quarter started.

Recently on January 11 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . For more, click here.

