Burlington knocks out victory on Muscatine 77-66

Burlington grabbed a 77-66 victory at the expense of Muscatine in Iowa boys basketball action on January 18.
The Grayhounds made the first move by forging a 9-6 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.
The Grayhounds fought to a 38-25 intermission margin at the Muskies' expense.
The Grayhounds and the Muskies were engaged in a giant affair at 67-42 as the fourth quarter started.
