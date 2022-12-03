Brimfield sinks Annawan with solid showing 62-51

Brimfield tipped and eventually toppled Annawan 62-51 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 3.
Last season, Brimfield and Annawan squared off with December 4, 2021 at Annawan High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.