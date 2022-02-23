Bradley-Bourbonnais denies East Moline United Township's challenge 56-46

Bradley-Bourbonnais charged East Moline United Township and collected a 56-46 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bradley-Bourbonnais and East Moline United Township settling for an 18-18 first-quarter knot.

Bradley-Bourbonnais broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-31 lead over East Moline United Township.

The Boilermakers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-15 advantage in the frame.

