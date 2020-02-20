Boys basketball title on the line in regular-season finales

Tonight wraps up the regular season for area boys' basketball teams, and for several squads, it is also the opportunity to put the wraps on conference championships.

In the Three Rivers Conference, both the Rockridge Rockets and the Kewanee Boilermakers can lock up outright titles in their respective divisions with wins this evening. Four teams still figure in the Lincoln Trail Conference title picture.

Winners of five in a row since a 68-60 loss at Fulton on Feb. 4, Rockridge (24-5) welcomes the Steamers (21-8) to Edgington tonight sitting at 8-1 and having already secured a share of the Three Rivers West Division title. Fulton, with a 7-2 conference mark, can earn a share of the crown with a win.

However, the Steamers have hit a bit of a rough patch after their win over the Rockets temporarily vaulted them atop the TRAC West standings. A pair of losses to Orion (19-9), which finished conference play with a 7-3 mark, dropped Fulton into second place. A loss tonight would have the Steamers sharing runner-up status with the Chargers.

Over in the Three Rivers East, Kewanee (26-4) has also clinched at least a title share as it sits at 10-1 in the conference, a half-game up on Sterling Newman. The Comets handed the Boilermakers their sole league loss, 72-56 on Jan. 3.