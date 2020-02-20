Boys basketball title on the line in regular-season finales

Tonight wraps up the regular season for area boys' basketball teams, and for several squads, it is also the opportunity to put the wraps on conference championships.
In the Three Rivers Conference, both the Rockridge Rockets and the Kewanee Boilermakers can lock up outright titles in their respective divisions with wins this evening. Four teams still figure in the Lincoln Trail Conference title picture.
Winners of five in a row since a 68-60 loss at Fulton on Feb. 4, Rockridge (24-5) welcomes the Steamers (21-8) to Edgington tonight sitting at 8-1 and having already secured a share of the Three Rivers West Division title. Fulton, with a 7-2 conference mark, can earn a share of the crown with a win.
However, the Steamers have hit a bit of a rough patch after their win over the Rockets temporarily vaulted them atop the TRAC West standings. A pair of losses to Orion (19-9), which finished conference play with a 7-3 mark, dropped Fulton into second place. A loss tonight would have the Steamers sharing runner-up status with the Chargers.
Over in the Three Rivers East, Kewanee (26-4) has also clinched at least a title share as it sits at 10-1 in the conference, a half-game up on Sterling Newman. The Comets handed the Boilermakers their sole league loss, 72-56 on Jan. 3.
All that stands between the Boilers and the outright conference championship is a 6-22 Bureau Valley club that has dropped 10 of 11 TRAC East games. Kewanee travels to Manlius tonight to take on BV in its league finale.
The LTC still offers the possibility of four teams sharing the regular-season championship. Coming into tonight's action, Annawan (22-8) and Princeville (27-3) sit tied for first place at 7-1, with Ridgewood (19-11) and Wethersfield (20-10) right behind them with 6-2 league marks.
The Braves handed the LTC Tournament champion Princes their lone conference loss, prevailing 65-41 at Princeville on Jan. 21 before dropping a 66-62 home matchup to Wethersfield three nights later.
The Flying Geese, in turn, are a mere bucket from being the unbeaten league leaders, having lost 54-53 to Princeville and 59-58 to Ridgewood. Ridgewood's LTC losses have also been close calls, falling 79-73 to Annawan and 56-53 to Princeville.
Of those four teams, Wethersfield is the only one closing at home tonight, hosting ROWVA-Williamsfield. Annawan travels to Monmouth to face a United club that fell out of title contention, dropping three straight LTC games after a 5-0 start. Ridgewood is at Galva, and Princeville heads to Aledo to face Mercer County.