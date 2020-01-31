Boilermakers stay hot, steam to lead in TRAC East race

PROPHETSTOWN — Ever since losing the first of its two meetings with Three Rivers East Division rival Sterling Newman, the Kewanee boys' basketball squad has been a group on a mission.

Taking on Erie-Prophetstown in their first game since topping the Comets this past Tuesday, the Boilermakers kept their hot hand, using an 11-0 run to close the first half as the springboard to a 67-47 victory, their ninth in a row.

More importantly, Friday night's win catapulted a 20-4 Kewanee team currently getting votes in the Class 2A state rankings past Newman and into first place in the Three Rivers East, as the Comets fell 54-51 on the road to Princeton.

"I think we will win the conference," Kewanee senior guard/forward Kavon Russell confidently stated. "I don't think we'll lose any more of our conference games."

Russell's 16 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, plus seven rebounds and three steals, played a key role in the Boilermakers moving to 7-1 in the TRAC East, a half-game up on Newman.

"They came out, and you could see they wanted to win," he said of the host Panthers (5-13, 0-7), who were seeking their first conference victory. "But we hit a couple of shots, and we were on fire from there. We made sure to stay focused and kept our head in the game."

