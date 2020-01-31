Boilermakers stay hot, steam to lead in TRAC East race

PROPHETSTOWN — Ever since losing the first of its two meetings with Three Rivers East Division rival Sterling Newman, the Kewanee boys' basketball squad has been a group on a mission.
Taking on Erie-Prophetstown in their first game since topping the Comets this past Tuesday, the Boilermakers kept their hot hand, using an 11-0 run to close the first half as the springboard to a 67-47 victory, their ninth in a row.
More importantly, Friday night's win catapulted a 20-4 Kewanee team currently getting votes in the Class 2A state rankings past Newman and into first place in the Three Rivers East, as the Comets fell 54-51 on the road to Princeton.
"I think we will win the conference," Kewanee senior guard/forward Kavon Russell confidently stated. "I don't think we'll lose any more of our conference games."
Russell's 16 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, plus seven rebounds and three steals, played a key role in the Boilermakers moving to 7-1 in the TRAC East, a half-game up on Newman.
"They came out, and you could see they wanted to win," he said of the host Panthers (5-13, 0-7), who were seeking their first conference victory. "But we hit a couple of shots, and we were on fire from there. We made sure to stay focused and kept our head in the game."
Up 24-12 early in the second quarter after reeling off an 18-4 run, Kewanee saw E-P battle back to within four after 3-pointers by Dawson Haggard (10 points) and Bryce Rosenow. Late in the period, the Panthers were still within striking distance at 33-27.
That was when Russell knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers, the last of which came with 22.5 seconds on the clock. A steal and bucket by teammate Niko Powe in the closing seconds capped the Boilers' 11-0 sprint that put them up 44-27 at halftime.
"We took a couple of punches early, then we took off from there and started scoring," said Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis. "This is a tough place to play, and E-P came out ready to play, so this is a great win for us on the road."
In addition to Russell's efforts, the Boilers got 12 points and four steals from Kazeer Johnson, with Trenton Terry scoring 11 points, the bulk coming on a trio of treys in the third quarter that enabled Kewanee to take a 57-38 lead into the final period. Logan Zarvell chipped in nine points and three steals.
"Trenton's been in the gym all week, working on his 3-point shooting," said Russell. "Tonight, he showed what he can do, and Kazeer was big for us too."
E-P's senior post duo of Clayton Johnson (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Eric Robinson (11 points, 15 rebounds) each notched double-doubles.
However, 23 turnovers — compared to just seven for Kewanee — proved too difficult for Erie-Prophetstown to overcome.
"They're obviously one of the best teams in our conference, and they're fighting for a championship," said E-P coach Ryan Winckler. "I thought we did a good job of controlling the tempo for most of the first half."