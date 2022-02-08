Blowout: Quincy puts together statement win over Geneseo 71-32

Quincy showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Geneseo 71-32 in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.
The Blue Devils made the first move by forging a 20-8 margin over the Maple Leafs after the first quarter.
Quincy fought to a 71-32 intermission margin at Geneseo's expense.
In recent action on January 29, Geneseo faced off against Canton and Quincy took on Rock Island Alleman on January 25 at Quincy High School. Click here for a recap
