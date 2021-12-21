Blowout: Moline puts together statement win over Urbana 95-62

Moline painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Urbana's defense for a 95-62 win at Moline High on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Maroons' offense thundered to a 51-31 lead over the Tigers at halftime.
Recently on December 10 , Moline squared up on Rock Island in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
