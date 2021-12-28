Blowout: Metamora puts together statement win over Rock Island 65-44

Metamora's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Rock Island during a 65-44 blowout on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Metamora opened with a 19-12 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.
The Redbirds fought to a 35-23 half margin at the Rocks' expense.
Metamora breathed fire in front of Rock Island 50-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 18 , Rock Island squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.