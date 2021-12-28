 Skip to main content
Blowout: Metamora puts together statement win over Rock Island 65-44
Metamora's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Rock Island during a 65-44 blowout on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Metamora opened with a 19-12 advantage over Rock Island through the first quarter.

The Redbirds fought to a 35-23 half margin at the Rocks' expense.

Metamora breathed fire in front of Rock Island 50-30 going into the fourth quarter.

