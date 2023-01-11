Blowout: Fulton delivers statement win over Lanark Eastland 65-39

It was a tough night for Lanark Eastland which was overmatched by Fulton in this 65-39 verdict.
Last season, Fulton and Lanark Eastland faced off on February 3, 2022 at Lanark Eastland High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 6, Fulton squared off with Forreston in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.