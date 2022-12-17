Blowout: Davenport North delivers statement win over Geneseo 74-35

Davenport North offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Geneseo during this 74-35 victory on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Davenport North and Geneseo faced off on December 18, 2021 at Geneseo High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Geneseo took on Rock Island Alleman on December 9 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For a full recap, click here.
