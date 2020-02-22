Big second half leads Rocks past Pirates

Leading by just three points heading into halftime of its game versus Ottawa Saturday and coming off a quarter in which it scored just three points, Rock Island's boys basketball team needed some more offense after intermission.

The Rocks delivered.

Rock Island scored 53 points in the second half and ended up routing the Pirates 83-54 in the nonconference game at Ottawa.

"It was nice to bounce back tonight," said Rock Island coach Thom Sigel. "We looked good when we got the ball moving and didn't stand around. We also did a good job of using our inside presence."

Balance was the name of the game for Rock Island at four players scored in double figures, led by Jordan Rice's 15. Rice also dished out four assists.

Taurean Holtam chipped in a double-double of 11 points and 15 rebounds for the game, and Amarion Nimmers (12) and Solomon Gustafson (10) also scored in double figures.

The win moves the Rocks to 20-8 for the season. Next up for Rock Island is its Western Big 6 capper against Quincy on Friday. The Rocks are the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 3A LaSalle-Peru Regional.

