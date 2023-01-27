 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf thwarts Central DeWitt's quest 50-39

Bettendorf notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Central DeWitt 50-39 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 27.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Bettendorf faced off on January 21, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Bettendorf faced off against Muscatine and Central DeWitt took on Clinton on January 13 at Central DeWitt High School. For results, click here.

