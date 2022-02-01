 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf takes a toll on Clinton 60-48

Bettendorf put together a victorious gameplan to stop Clinton 60-48 on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 25, Clinton faced off against Davenport Central and Bettendorf took on Eldridge North Scott on January 25 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

