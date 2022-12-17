Bettendorf survives close clash with Rock Island 59-54

Bettendorf edged Rock Island 59-54 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 17.

Rock Island started on steady ground by forging a 19-13 lead over Bettendorf at the end of the first quarter.

The Rocks took a 29-26 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the halftime locker room.

Rock Island enjoyed a 48-41 lead over Bettendorf to start the final quarter.

The Rocks' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 18-6 by the Bulldogs.

