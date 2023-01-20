Bettendorf pours it on Muscatine 75-51

Bettendorf gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Muscatine 75-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.
Last season, Bettendorf and Muscatine squared off with February 8, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 13 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.
