 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf pockets narrow victory over Marion Linn-Mar 52-47
0 Comments

Bettendorf pockets narrow victory over Marion Linn-Mar 52-47

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Bettendorf nabbed it to nudge past Marion Linn-Mar 52-47 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Marion Linn-Mar started on steady ground by forging a 22-12 lead over Bettendorf at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions came from behind to grab the advantage 27-20 at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Bettendorf broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-34 lead over Marion Linn-Mar.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Confidence building within Bears offense

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News