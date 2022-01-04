Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tenderizes Clinton 56-36

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Clinton's defense for a 56-36 win on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Recently on December 21 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Davenport Central in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened a huge 31-12 gap over Clinton at the half.
The Spartans moved in front of the River Kings 41-27 to begin the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
