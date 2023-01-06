Bettendorf Pleasant Valley takes victory lap past Central DeWitt 60-39

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley delivered all the smoke to disorient Central DeWitt and flew away with a 60-39 win during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Central DeWitt after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a towering 35-12 gap over the Sabers at halftime.

Central DeWitt battled back to make it 44-25 in the third quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 16-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

