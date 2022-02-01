Bettendorf Pleasant Valley survives taut tilt with Davenport West 40-38

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport West 40-38 in Iowa boys basketball on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Davenport West faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport North on January 27 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
The Falcons started on steady ground by forging a 11-10 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fought to a 21-19 intermission margin at Davenport West's expense.
