Bettendorf Pleasant Valley survives overtime to fend off Davenport West 64-63

It took overtime, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley nipped Davenport West to earn a 64-63 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 13.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West squared off with February 25, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Davenport West faced off against Iowa City West and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport North on December 6 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.