Bettendorf Pleasant Valley staggers Bettendorf with punishing performance 63-37

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley earned a convincing 63-37 win over Bettendorf in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 11.
The Spartans jumped in front of the Bulldogs 12-6 to begin the second quarter.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took control in the third quarter with a 21-16 advantage over Bettendorf.
In recent action on February 4, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport West and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport West on February 1 at Davenport West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
