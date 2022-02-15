Bettendorf Pleasant Valley soars over Muscatine 73-45

Impressive was a ready adjective for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's 73-45 throttling of Muscatine in Iowa boys basketball action on February 15.
In recent action on February 8, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Clinton and Muscatine took on Bettendorf on February 8 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.
