Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rains down on Davenport West 61-47

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trucked Davenport West on the road to a 61-47 victory on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 16-9 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 29-20 half margin at the Falcons' expense.

Davenport West tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 40-34 in the third quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-13 edge.

