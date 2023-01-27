Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rains down on Davenport West 61-47

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trucked Davenport West on the road to a 61-47 victory on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 16-9 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.
The Spartans fought to a 29-20 half margin at the Falcons' expense.
Davenport West tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 40-34 in the third quarter.
The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-13 edge.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West played in a 60-46 game on February 25, 2022.
