Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rains down on Central DeWitt 47-35

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley grabbed a 47-35 victory at the expense of Central DeWitt on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Muscatine and Central DeWitt took on Clinton on January 7 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped in front of Central DeWitt 12-7 to begin the second quarter.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's shooting moved to an 18-12 lead over Central DeWitt at the half.
