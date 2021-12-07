Bettendorf Pleasant Valley puts an offensive performance on Eldridge North Scott 71-43

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Eldridge North Scott 71-43 on December 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The Spartans moved in front of the Lancers 16-5 to begin the second quarter.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense stomped on to a 37-15 lead over Eldridge North Scott at halftime.
The Spartans' force showed as they carried a 61-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 2, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against North Liberty and Eldridge North Scott took on Epworth Western Dubuque on November 30 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.
