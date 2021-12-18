Bettendorf Pleasant Valley overcomes Rock Island in competitive affair 68-63

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edged Rock Island in a close 68-63 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 18.
In recent action on December 11, Rock Island faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport Assumption on December 10 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap
The Spartans' shooting moved to a 34-24 lead over the Rocks at the half.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Rocks' finishing flurry, but the Spartans swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.
