Bettendorf Pleasant Valley overcomes Rock Island in competitive affair 68-63

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edged Rock Island in a close 68-63 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 18.

The Spartans' shooting moved to a 34-24 lead over the Rocks at the half.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Rocks' finishing flurry, but the Spartans swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

