Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dumped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-45 in Iowa boys basketball on March 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 15-15 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 26-22 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley moved to a 38-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 19-13 advantage in the frame.

