Bettendorf Pleasant Valley nips Davenport Assumption in scare 50-42
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport Assumption 50-42 on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 3, Davenport Assumption faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on North Liberty on December 2 at North Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened a thin 21-15 gap over Davenport Assumption at the intermission.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped ahead of Davenport Assumption 31-23 as the fourth quarter started.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 50-42 tie.

