Bettendorf Pleasant Valley nets nifty win over Davenport North 32-27

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Davenport North 32-27 in Iowa boys basketball on January 27.
The Wildcats started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Wildcats took the lead 21-20 to start the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 22, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Eldridge North Scott on January 21 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap
