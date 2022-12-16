Bettendorf Pleasant Valley narrowly edges Eldridge North Scott in tight triumph 59-56

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley topped Eldridge North Scott 59-56 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.
The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage 30-24 at halftime over the Spartans.
Eldridge North Scott had a 44-39 edge on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Spartans pulled off a stirring 20-12 fourth quarter to trip the Lancers.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott faced off on January 21, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap
