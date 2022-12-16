 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley narrowly edges Eldridge North Scott in tight triumph 59-56

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley topped Eldridge North Scott 59-56 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.

The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage 30-24 at halftime over the Spartans.

Eldridge North Scott had a 44-39 edge on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Spartans pulled off a stirring 20-12 fourth quarter to trip the Lancers.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott faced off on January 21, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 9, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Bettendorf in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

