Bettendorf Pleasant Valley narrowly edges Eldridge North Scott in tight triumph 59-56

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley topped Eldridge North Scott 59-56 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.

The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage 30-24 at halftime over the Spartans.

Eldridge North Scott had a 44-39 edge on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Spartans pulled off a stirring 20-12 fourth quarter to trip the Lancers.

