Bettendorf Pleasant Valley derailed Dubuque Senior's hopes after a 54-51 verdict at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on Feb. 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 11-11 duel in the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a tight 26-25 gap over the Rams at the half.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 17-15 points differential.

In recent action on Feb. 20, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Dubuque Hempstead. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.