Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges Davenport West in snug affair 48-40

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley topped Davenport West 48-40 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 10, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport West took on Muscatine on December 10 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Spartans made the first move by forging a 13-8 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense jumped to a 25-19 lead over Davenport West at the half.
There was no room for doubt as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley added to its advantage with a 23-21 margin in the closing period.
