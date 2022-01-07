Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges Bettendorf in tough test 45-36

A sigh of relief filled the air in Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's locker room after Friday's 45-36 win against Bettendorf for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 7.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 2-2 duel in the first quarter.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense moved to an 18-7 lead over Bettendorf at the intermission.
The Bulldogs moved ahead of the Spartans 31-30 to start the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
