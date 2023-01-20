Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dominates Davenport North 71-46

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Davenport North 71-46 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 17-13 lead over Davenport North.
The Spartans fought to a 38-21 half margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stormed to a 56-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-9 edge.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North played in a 32-27 game on January 27, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
