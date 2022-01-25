Bettendorf Pleasant Valley denies Davenport Assumption's challenge 44-34

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop Davenport Assumption 44-34 on January 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 17, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport Assumption took on Clinton on January 19 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.