Bettendorf Pleasant Valley delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Central DeWitt 81-75

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bettendorf Pleasant Valley passed in an 81-75 victory at Central DeWitt's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 11, Central DeWitt faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Bettendorf on February 11 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.