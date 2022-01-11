Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dances around early hole to trip Muscatine 60-22

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 60-22 win over Muscatine in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Muscatine, who began with a 7-5 edge over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley through the end of the first quarter.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fought to a 25-12 half margin at Muscatine's expense.
In recent action on January 4, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Clinton on January 4 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
