Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dances around early hole to trip Muscatine 60-22
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dances around early hole to trip Muscatine 60-22

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 60-22 win over Muscatine in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Muscatine, who began with a 7-5 edge over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley through the end of the first quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fought to a 25-12 half margin at Muscatine's expense.

In recent action on January 4, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Clinton on January 4 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

