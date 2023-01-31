Bettendorf passes stress test against Davenport Central 73-61

Bettendorf had its hands full but finally brushed off Davenport Central 73-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Bettendorf drew first blood by forging a 19-13 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a small 37-28 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Davenport Central got within 49-43.

The Bulldogs held on with a 24-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport Central faced off on January 28, 2022 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.

