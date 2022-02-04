Bettendorf escapes Davenport West 58-51

Bettendorf topped Davenport West 58-51 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Falcons, who began with a 6-5 edge over the Bulldogs through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' shooting jumped to a 27-18 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Davenport West came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Bettendorf 38-37.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.