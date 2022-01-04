 Skip to main content
Bettendorf delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Muscatine 54-50
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Bettendorf nabbed it to nudge past Muscatine 54-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 21 , Muscatine squared up on Central DeWitt in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Bettendorf opened with a 16-7 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

Bettendorf's offense darted to a 23-17 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.

The Bulldogs and the Muskies were engaged in a small affair at 41-33 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

