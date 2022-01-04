Bettendorf delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Muscatine 54-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Bettendorf nabbed it to nudge past Muscatine 54-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 21 , Muscatine squared up on Central DeWitt in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Bettendorf opened with a 16-7 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.
Bettendorf's offense darted to a 23-17 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.
The Bulldogs and the Muskies were engaged in a small affair at 41-33 as the fourth quarter started.
