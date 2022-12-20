Bettendorf chalks up convincing victory over Eldridge North Scott 74-50

Bettendorf put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Eldridge North Scott for a 74-50 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Bettendorf and Eldridge North Scott played in a 48-44 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Bettendorf faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport Central on December 13 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
