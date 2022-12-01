 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf casts spell on Cedar Rapids CR Washington 72-66

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bettendorf didn't mind, dispatching Cedar Rapids CR Washington 72-66 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 1.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Bettendorf squared off with December 2, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. Click here for a recap

