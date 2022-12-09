Bettendorf carves slim margin over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 45-41

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Bettendorf chalked up in tripping Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 45-41 on December 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf played in a 63-37 game on February 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against North Liberty and Bettendorf took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on December 1 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.
