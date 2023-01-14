Bent but not broken: Fulton weathers scare to dispatch Rockford Christian 76-69

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Fulton chalked up in tripping Rockford Christian 76-69 on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Fulton darted in front of Rockford Christian 21-18 to begin the second quarter.

The Steamers fought to a 42-32 intermission margin at the Royal Lions' expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Fulton and Rockford Christian locked in a 57-57 stalemate.

The Steamers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Royal Lions 19-12 in the last stanza.

