Bellevue rolls like thunder over Camanche 80-60

Bellevue stomped on Camanche 80-60 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.
The last time Camanche and Bellevue played in a 77-59 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Camanche faced off against Goose Lake Northeast. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.