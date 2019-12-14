Barrett, Falcons dominate inside to handle Pioneers

“We needed this win to boost our spirit up a little bit,” Barrett said. “We moved the ball, rebounded well and looked for each other to get open shots.”

Alleman (1-8) was within three points in the opening minute of the third quarter, but Elijah Hollingshed drained consecutive 3-pointers to push the margin to nine.

Barrett followed with six points in a 70-second span to stretch the lead to 13 points. Alleman didn't get any closer.

“The biggest thing today was we actually passed the ball pretty well,” Robinson said. “We’re a pretty young group and our guys are learning how to fight through a lot of stuff, but they’re listening and continuing to work at it. We’ve got to build on this.”

Jamal Winston poured in 18 points while NaZion Caruthers came off the bench to tally 11 points and grab a team-high nine rebounds. Hollingshed finished with 10 points.

"I just wanted to bring some energy off the bench and give us some momentum," Caruthers said.

Barrett, who averaged around 6 points per game last season, was 9 of 11 from the field in 19 minutes. He has scored double figures in all three games this season.