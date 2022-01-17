Aurora Waubonsie Valley earns narrow win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 48-39

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Aurora Waubonsie Valley nabbed it to nudge past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 48-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 4 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The first quarter gave Aurora Waubonsie Valley a 19-14 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.
The Warriors' shooting jumped to a 26-16 lead over the Rockets at the half.
The Warriors' position showed as they carried a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring 17-11 to finish the game in style.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.