Assumption holds off Moline in 'blah' game

ROCK ISLAND — For the first 16 minutes, it appeared as if the boys' basketball teams from Moline and Davenport Assumption weren't quite sure the game had started. The Knights woke up in time and the Maroons didn't in a 54-46 Assumption win in Game 4 of the 26th annual Genesis Shootout.
Through the first two quarters of the contest at Carver Center, the teams combined for 28 shot attempts, with the Knights finally gaining a 21-13 halftime lead.
"It just felt like two really tired teams who played very emotional and tough games on Friday," said Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick. "It was just a flat first half. No one was shooting well and you could tell how blah it was when there was hardly any turnovers and still only (34 points were scored)."
The Knights (5-0) got the lead into double figures early in the third quarter and Moline (5-3) could not make enough shots to ever get close enough to scare Assumption.
"We have just got to make shots," Moline coach Sean Taylor said. "We were something like 4 of 21 on 3s and we have to shoot better to win games. It has become contagious and I know we have good shooters and it will turn the other way soon.
"It is isn't easy when we played three teams (Geneseo on Tuesday and Rock Island on Friday) who have a combined two losses and that's not easy. I hope we will get better because of that."
The Knights didn't need standout Sean Peeters to have a big game, although he finished with 12 points and four rebounds. Dayne Hodge led the Knights with 21 points and Bill Flaherty had 10 rebounds and made all four of his shots.
"Getting Dayne has really been a great addition," said Fitzpatrick of the Alleman transfer. "He has taken everything in stride. Having him and Grayson Heiser who can both play the point has been beneficial. Flaherty is a kid who didn't play at all as a freshman, sophomore or junior. Four years ago, no one would believe he would be a key player for us. He has worked his tail off."
Taylor said he can't be unhappy with the way his team is playing, just that they aren't winning.
"These guys are doing everything we ask of them," he said. "I feel bad they aren't seeing the results, but they will come back Monday and be ready to go right back at it. It will change soon enough."
Kyle Taylor and Jayden Jackson led the Maroons with nine points each.