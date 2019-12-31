Area Pacesetter: Rockets' Henry has his game taking flight

EDGINGTON — When talking about his sophomore standout Nate Henry, Rockridge boys' basketball coach Andy Saey feels there is room for greater development.
Considering the way the 6-foot-4 guard is playing right now, that is a frightening thought indeed for the Rockets' future opponents.
Fresh from earning Most Valuable Player honors at last week's Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament after helping lead Rockridge to the championship trophy, this week's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter has his game taking flight.
In four wins at Macomb, Henry tallied 89 points and 27 rebounds, capped with a 22-point, six-rebound performance in the Rockets' 47-42 title-game victory over Farmington, extending Rockridge's winning streak to eight in a row.
"Nate's been really good all year, averaging around 20 points (19.5 points) and 10 boards per game," said Saey. "For a sophomore, that's exceptional. He does a lot for us, which is somewhat atypical for a sophomore, and we think he's a special player.
"Still, there's no question he's far from a fully developed player. He can improve on both sides of the ball. He can continue to improve his shot and get a bit stronger. Right now, he's one of our better defenders, but he can get better in that regard."
Henry, who also chips in four assists and three steals per game, made an immediate impact after cracking the starting five last winter as a freshman, putting up 16 points and seven boards a game.
"Going into the summer, I was playing with the varsity a bit, and Coach Saey said he wanted me to get minutes and develop," Henry said. "Soon I was starting most of the games. I was nervous, but I definitely felt able to produce on a high level. After awhile, I settled in and was able to produce.
"One of the main things was confidence — confidence in knowing what shot to take and playing the game my way and knowing what to do."
That confidence has carried over into a season in which Henry has emerged as a leader for a 10-3 Rockridge club that sits tied with Fulton atop the Three Rivers Conference's West Division at 3-0.
The most recent of those wins came before the Rockets' trip to Macomb, when they scored a 45-30 road victory at rival Orion on the strength of Henry's 22 points and 11 boards.
"That was a huge momentum boost," said Henry. "That win really fired us up and made us realize we're a good team, that if we play as a team, we can beat anybody."
That feeling carried over into the past week as Rockridge won its fourth Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament title in the last seven years.
As for being named MVP, that took Henry somewhat by surprise.
"I thought there were a lot of great players there that deserved it," he said, singling out Wethersfield junior star Coltin Quagliano in particular. "Quagliano, I thought he was the one who would get it. He averaged about 30 points per game, and I saw him put up a triple-double.
"I'm glad I was the one who got it. It truly means a lot."
Even more so in that it puts Henry in the company of past Rockridge greats like Ethan Happ, Bryan Heath and Gentry Whiteman, all of whom were past MVPs at Macomb.
As much as anything, that is a yardstick he can use to track the continued growth and development of his own game.
"That shows how much I've grown," said Henry. "I'm hoping someday I can be as good as all of those guys. Honestly, it's quite amazing. I hope I can win it next year and keep on going from there."