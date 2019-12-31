Area Pacesetter: Rockets' Henry has his game taking flight

"Going into the summer, I was playing with the varsity a bit, and Coach Saey said he wanted me to get minutes and develop," Henry said. "Soon I was starting most of the games. I was nervous, but I definitely felt able to produce on a high level. After awhile, I settled in and was able to produce.

"One of the main things was confidence — confidence in knowing what shot to take and playing the game my way and knowing what to do."

That confidence has carried over into a season in which Henry has emerged as a leader for a 10-3 Rockridge club that sits tied with Fulton atop the Three Rivers Conference's West Division at 3-0.

The most recent of those wins came before the Rockets' trip to Macomb, when they scored a 45-30 road victory at rival Orion on the strength of Henry's 22 points and 11 boards.

"That was a huge momentum boost," said Henry. "That win really fired us up and made us realize we're a good team, that if we play as a team, we can beat anybody."

That feeling carried over into the past week as Rockridge won its fourth Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament title in the last seven years.

As for being named MVP, that took Henry somewhat by surprise.