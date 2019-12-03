ORION — Josh Johnson doesn’t care much for personal recognition. He’s driven by a love of basketball and a desire to help his Orion team reach levels of success it has not attained for some time.
The senior guard averaged 18.25 points last week as Orion swept four games to win its first 10 & 32 Tip-Off Classic home tournament title since 2010.
Johnson, this week’s Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline Area Pacesetter, scored 28 points to open the season and was the lone unanimous all-tournament selection over the weekend.
Orion coach Alex Johnson said his 6-foot guard and top scorer played with a lot of composure and maturity, traits he shows both in games and in practice.
“Josh gets a lot of publicity because he is a good player, but if you’ve ever walked into one of our practices, you wouldn’t notice it,” said Johnson. “He understands the big picture of what we want to do this year in terms of having a great season for our whole team.
“The personal accolades, even though it’s really nice that Josh does get recognized, that’s not where his primary focus is.”
Johnson has worked to improve his game defensively and get his teammates involved, in addition to his ability to score from the off-guard spot.
He isn’t bothered by the attention he gets on the court or off it.
“I just go about my day and put the work in that I do because I love the sport,” Johnson said. “I have a passion for it.”
You have free articles remaining.
Helping the team win its first regional title since 2011 last season provided momentum leading into his final prep campaign. Falling short in the Class 2A sectional semifinals created an added hunger for Johnson and the team, which won the Three Rivers West division last season.
“Just having that chip on our shoulder, we’ve been playing really good basketball and we’re trying to keep going that way,” Johnson said of the team’s start to the season. “Being a senior … I’ve been playing every game like it’s my last.”
Johnson has played basketball since third grade and said he is keeping his options open in regards to basketball after high school. He played over the summer with the local Cagers travel team, continuing to put in extra work on his game while also never missing Orion’s open gym or lifting sessions.
“We want all our players to lead on the court, off the court,” coach Johnson said. “Josh embodies that. He knows that we have standards within our program. What we really want Josh to do is lead by example, and he does that for us day in and day out.”
Continuing to work on his shooting and ball handling, it was emphasized that creating for teammates and seeing the floor were two areas of focus this season. That’s especially important considering he often faces tougher looks on defense from other teams.
“I love to set my teammates up to get good shots,” Johnson said. “When they make shots, it brings a whole bunch of energy to the team and it keeps us motivated. We love to go on runs.”
The Chargers showed that in winning their first four games by an average of 26 points, finishing the tournament with a 63-43 win over Three Rivers rival Sherrard.
If the chip on the shoulders of Johnson and Orion continues to yield success, the attention and recognition from the outside will continue to come.
“Playing with a chip on your shoulder gives you a little bit more confidence,” Johnson said, “and it shows that you’re not scared and you’re not going to back down from any team.”